'Khal Nayak' special screening to be held next month

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 19, 2023 | 08:43 pm 3 min read

Sanjay Dutt-led 'Khal Nayak' to have a special screening, commemorating 30 years of its release

Mark your calendars, as a special screening of the iconic 1993 film Khal Nayak is well on its way! The crime drama helmed by Subhash Ghai—starring Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit in the lead—completed 30 years on August 6. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, a special commemorative screening is set to be held in Mumbai in September, a recent report suggested.

Why does this story matter?

Ghai's film stands as one of the defining hits of the 1990s era—owing much of its success to real-life and reel-life controversies. To recall, the film faced a tumultuous pre-release phase marked by Dutt's arrest—by the Mumbai Police under the TADA and the Arms Act—in April 1993. Despite hurdles, the movie not only survived but emerged as a colossal hit at the box office.

'Khal Nayak's special screening scheduled for September 4

A report by Bollywood Hungama has suggested radio station Radio Nasha has organized a special screening to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Khal Nayak, which is scheduled for September 4 (Monday). Although the confirmed attendees from the film's cast are yet to be announced, Dutt, Shroff, Ghai, and music composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma (of the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo) are reportedly expected to grace the occasion.

Earlier, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' and 'Gupt' had special screenings

The above-mentioned publication quoted a source as saying, "Khal Nayak was released 30 years ago. This means that the younger generation has never seen this film on the big screen." Notably, Radio Nasha is renowned for organizing such remarkable events. Noteworthy instances include the screenings of Hum Aapke Hai Koun (1994), as well as the screening of Gupt (1997) on their 25th anniversary.

What made 'Khal Nayak' so unique

It's hard to forget Khal Nayak's song Choli Ke Peeche Ke Kya Hai—sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun—which courted multiple controversies. The memorable soundtrack sold a whopping 10M copies, making it one of 1993's best-selling albums, along with Baazigar. The film carved its unique place through a captivating blend of real-life drama and on-screen narrative, coupled with the powerhouse performances of the cast.

Shroff-Dutt's iconic on-screen duo in 'Khal Nayak'

Khal Nayak brought to the screen a dynamically charged duo of Dutt (gangster Balram Prasad) and Shroff (Inspector Ram Kumar Sinha), who went on to etch their names in the hall of fame with a blazing chemistry that ignited the screens. With their distinct personas, the two navigated the intricate web of the film's narrative, making it a successful venture on the silver screen.

