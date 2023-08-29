SRK eyes South domination with 'Jawan' audio launch

Written by Aikantik Bag August 29, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

'Jawan' buzz is at an all-time high

The highly anticipated pre-release event of Jawan is set to take place at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai, reportedly, marking the first time a Bollywood movie is promoted in the South Indian style. This unique approach has stirred excitement among Tamil cinema fans. Shah Rukh Khan has a massive following in the region. The grand event will feature an impressive lineup of celebrities, including Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, and music director Anirudh Ravichander.

'Jawan' trailer launch at Burj Khalifa is coming up

A source close to the development spoke to Bollywood Hungama and said, "It will probably be held in [the college's] sprawling indoor stadium, the details of which are kept under wraps." On Monday, Khan took to social media and unveiled that the much-anticipated trailer will be launched at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, UAE, inviting fans to join him and wear red clothes (signifying love) for the event. This promotional strategy has generated more buzz for the film's release.

Advance booking trend has been positive

The movie's star-studded cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. The action thriller is slated to release on September 7. As of now, the advance booking has been quite well both in domestic and overseas markets.

