#BoxOfficeBuzz: SRK's 'Jawan' sells 2,46,000 tickets for Day 1

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023

'Jawan' advance ticket sale latest figures

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan mania is not stopping anytime soon! The actioner is selling tickets like hotcakes and the advance ticket bookings project a mammoth opening for the action thriller. As per trade reports, the movie will surpass Pathaan's opening record. In the overseas, the advance booking numbers have been quite positive too. Ready ah? For another box office madness?

'Jawan' promises another box office domination

As per Himesh Mankad, the Atlee directorial sold 2,46,000 tickets for the opening day (Thursday, September 7) in the national chains as of Monday at 10:45am. Khan has a fan following across the socio-economic strata, hence the movie is set to work like magic in single theaters. In tier-II and tier-III cities, spot booking is more prevalent than advance bookings.

