Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' registers Rs. 129.6 crore opening

Entertainment

Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' registers Rs. 129.6 crore opening

Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 05:55 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is his own competition and he proved the same with Jawan. The recently released action thriller has broken the record for the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema. Well, this is just the start and the movie is likely to reach more milestones in the days to come. Let's look at the film's worldwide box office collection.

'Jawan' mania has taken over the world

Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment has posted the official box office figures. The actioner raked in Rs. 129.6 crore gross around the globe on Thursday. The movie is slated to earn more in the upcoming weekend. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline