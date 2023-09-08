5 must-watch Colin Firth performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 08, 2023 | 05:53 pm 2 min read

Colin Firth brings with him the quintessential Britishness to the screen- the authoritative poshness, excess politeness, all of it. Be it the wealthy Englishman in The King's Speech or his roles in rom-coms like Bridget Jones's Diary, Firth has delivered a diverse filmography and held the spotlight over the past three decades. Experience some of his best with this list.

'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Firth delivers a charming and reserved performance in the 2001 romcom Bridget Jones's Diary. He serves as a perfect foil to Renée Zellweger's Bridget Jones. Firth's portrayal of Mark Darcy is an iconic embodiment of the classic English gentleman. It's based on Helen Fielding's novel which is a retelling of Jane Austen's 1813 popular novel Pride and Prejudice.

'A Single Man' (2009)

For his portrayal of George Falconer, a bereaved college professor grappling with the loss of his partner, in the 2009 romantic film A Single Man, Firth earned an Oscar nomination. Set in the 1960s, a year after his boyfriend's death, Falconer is struggling to get through his mundane days in Los Angeles. It's a masterclass in conveying grief, solitude, and the search for meaning.

'The King's Speech' (2010)

Firth's portrayal of King George VI in the 2010 historical drama film The King's Speech is nothing short of a masterpiece. Firth impeccably captures the monarch's struggle with a debilitating stutter as he navigates the challenges of public speaking. He won an Oscar for his performance. It follows the King's struggle and the unexpected friendship that develops between him and an unorthodox speech therapist.

'Kingsman: The Secret Service' (2014)

Based on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons's comic book, the 2014 spy action comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service is the first installment in the Kingsman film series. Firth's unexpected turn as the suave and lethal secret agent Harry Hart in the film was a revelation. Known for his dramatic roles, Firth seamlessly transitioned into this action-packed spy comedy, displaying flawless charm and action skills.

'Supernova' (2020)

Harry Macqueen's 2020 British romantic drama film Supernova stars Firth and Stanley Tucci. It's a story of love and loss. Portraying Sam, a caring partner to Tusker (Tucci), Firth skillfully navigates the complexities of a relationship tested by the challenges of dementia. Firth delivers a deeply moving and introspective performance conveying Sam's love and quiet strength in the face of a heartbreaking reality.

