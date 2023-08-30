#RakshaBandhan: Saira Banu reminisces Dilip Kumar-Lata Mangeshkar's Rakhi memories

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 06:08 pm 2 min read

Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar's sibling bond

Saira Banu, a renowned Bollywood actor, actively shares heartwarming memories on Instagram, particularly about her late husband-actor Dilip Kumar and their life together. On Wednesday (Rakhi), she posted about the sibling-like bond between Kumar and the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The two would apparently meet every year on Raksha Bandhan, with Mangeshkar tying a sacred Rakhi on Kumar's hand, symbolizing their brother-sister relationship.

They would visit each other's homes, share meals

Banu revealed that Kumar and Mangeshkar maintained their close bond until the very end, despite busy schedules and personal commitments. They would visit each other's homes, share meals, and support each other through sickness and health. Banu recalled, "The very last time that she came here, she lovingly fed him with her own hands and they made such a loving picture together."

When Kumar helped Mangeshkar with Urdu

Writing about their bond, Banu wrote, "The Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Sahib and the nightingale of the Music Industry of India Lata Mangeshkar held a connection beyond the dazzle of their stupendous stardom." She also recalled how during their local train journeys in Mumbai, Kumar once guided Mangeshkar on the importance of Urdu pronunciation. Following his advice, Mangeshkar sought an Urdu tutor's assistance, leading to her flawless pronunciation.

