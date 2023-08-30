Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct Rajkummar Rao next: Report
Following the success of Dream Girl 2, director Raaj Shaandilyaa is joining forces with actor Rajkummar Rao for an untitled family comedy, said a new report. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under his T-Series banner, the film has apparently been in development throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration will reportedly mark the beginning of a long-term partnership between Kumar and Shaandilyaa, who plan to work on multiple films together.
Seasoned comic icons to be part of ensemble
A source told Pinkvilla that the upcoming comedy will focus on a family conflict and feature a star-studded ensemble cast, including some of Hindi cinema's "most seasoned comedy icons." Audiences can anticipate a fun-filled experience as preparations for the film are set to begin in September, with shooting scheduled for November or December of this year.
Rao has Srikanth Bolla biopic with T-Series, too
Slated for a 2024 release, the family entertainer promises a blockbuster experience for moviegoers. Rao, who recently wowed us in Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs, is collaborating with T-Series on several films, including the industrialist Srikanth Bolla biopic, tentatively titled SRI and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.
Meanwhile, Shaandilyaa is backing a Sanjay Dutt starrer
Now, coming to Shaandilyaa, the director is also busy with a few producing projects. And, one of them is a recently reported comedy-drama starring Sanjay Dutt. If reports are to be believed, Dutt will play a Casanova and extramarital affair expert in this yet-untitled film. With these exciting projects in the pipeline, fans of Hindi cinema have much to look forward to in the coming years.Share this timeline