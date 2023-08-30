Raaj Shaandilyaa to direct Rajkummar Rao next: Report

Written by Shreya Mukherjee August 30, 2023 | 06:00 pm 2 min read

Rajkummar Rao apparently has booked his next

Following the success of Dream Girl 2, director Raaj Shaandilyaa is joining forces with actor Rajkummar Rao for an untitled family comedy, said a new report. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under his T-Series banner, the film has apparently been in development throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration will reportedly mark the beginning of a long-term partnership between Kumar and Shaandilyaa, who plan to work on multiple films together.

Seasoned comic icons to be part of ensemble

A source told Pinkvilla that the upcoming comedy will focus on a family conflict and feature a star-studded ensemble cast, including some of Hindi cinema's "most seasoned comedy icons." Audiences can anticipate a fun-filled experience as preparations for the film are set to begin in September, with shooting scheduled for November or December of this year.

Rao has Srikanth Bolla biopic with T-Series, too

Slated for a 2024 release, the family entertainer promises a blockbuster experience for moviegoers. Rao, who recently wowed us in Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs, is collaborating with T-Series on several films, including the industrialist Srikanth Bolla biopic, tentatively titled SRI and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Meanwhile, Shaandilyaa is backing a Sanjay Dutt starrer

Now, coming to Shaandilyaa, the director is also busy with a few producing projects. And, one of them is a recently reported comedy-drama starring Sanjay Dutt. If reports are to be believed, Dutt will play a Casanova and extramarital affair expert in this yet-untitled film. With these exciting projects in the pipeline, fans of Hindi cinema have much to look forward to in the coming years.

