James Corden's first interview since 'Late Late Show' coming up

Entertainment

James Corden's first interview since 'Late Late Show' coming up

Written by Aikantik Bag August 30, 2023 | 05:35 pm 2 min read

James Corden to attend RTS Cambridge Convention

James Corden, known for hosting The Late Late Show on CBS, is set to give his first public interview since leaving the show at the prestigious RTS Cambridge Convention in September. Corden will discuss his future plans and share his thoughts on the topic: Too Much to Watch. His career skyrocketed after starring in Broadway's One Man, Two Guvnors, which led to him hosting the CBS talk show for nearly a decade and around almost 2,000 episodes.

Star-studded lineup of the two-day event

The Convention boasts an impressive lineup of industry leaders, including CAA Co-Chairman Bryan Lourd, journalist Piers Morgan, Warner Bros. Discovery international boss Gerhard Zeiler, and executives from major broadcasters and Sky. Lourd will engage in a conversation with renowned British actor Emma Thompson. The lineup includes former BBC Director General Greg Dyke, The Office producer Ash Atalla, and communications expert Andy Coulson.

What was Corden's reason for quitting the show?

The RTS Cambridge Convention will take place on September 18 and 19 in Cambridge, offering attendees insightful discussions on the current state of the television industry and a chance to hear from some of its most influential figures. Corden made his decision to quit the show while shooting Amazon Prime Video's Mammals in 2022. Reportedly, the hectic schedule made him realize the importance of being closer to his family and children.

Share this timeline