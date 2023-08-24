OTT: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is streaming now

OTT: 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is streaming now

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 11:40 am 1 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is finally out on OTT

Satyaprem Ki Katha marked Kartik Aaryan's return at the box office. After a decent run, the movie was available on rent on Amazon Prime Video and fans were speculating about its OTT release. Finally, the romantic comedy is now available for streaming on the OTT giant. The announcement was made on Thursday via Prime Video's official social media handles.

Film's box office success and star cast

The movie is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and penned by Karan Shrikant Sharma. It boasts a star-studded cast and is a collaboration between Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures. The film received praise from both audiences and critics. Alongside lead actors Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the cast includes Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania, among others.

