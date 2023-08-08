Confirmed! Vir Das joins Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'

Entertainment

Confirmed! Vir Das joins Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 01:30 pm 1 min read

Vir Das to star in 'Call Me Bae'

Vir Das is one of the most known comedians around the globe. The comic is known for his killer punchlines and hard-hitting jokes. Interestingly, he has a decent acting career too and has donned some diverse roles in his career. Now, Das is set to star in Amazon Prime Video's Call Me Bae headlined by Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Story and crew of the series

The series was announced some time back and is being bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment (the digital arm of Dharma Productions). The series is currently in the filming stage and is directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra. The story revolves around a coming-of-age billionaire fashionista who goes on a journey of breaking shackles after a salacious scandal.

More about Das's career

The series is penned by Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair. Das's inclusion is quite interesting as the actor has worked in both commercial and arthouse films. Das's last acting venture was in Judd Apatow's The Bubble in 2022. Recently, the Delhi Belly actor also announced his biggest world tour titled Mind Fool Tour and the tickets are available now.

Share this timeline