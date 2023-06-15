Technology

Amazon Prime Lite launched in India: Better than Prime subscription?

Written by Sanjana Shankar June 15, 2023 | 02:54 pm 2 min read

Amazon Prime Lite is now available in India. It's comparatively more affordable than the regular Prime membership but comes with lesser benefits. With the new plan, you get benefits like two-day deliveries at no additional cost and access to all Amazon Prime Video content, but with certain restrictions. Amazon Prime Lite costs Rs. 999 per year. Let's see how it differs from Prime membership.

Why does this story matter?

The goal of Amazon Prime Lite is evident. The e-commerce giant wants to attract more customers by offering more or less the same benefits as the regular Prime membership but at a slightly cheaper rate. Considering the features and pricing of the new plan, it may receive a good response from the public and work in favor of the company.

Prime Lite offers free two-day delivery for purchases

The Prime Lite subscription offers free two-day delivery for purchases made via Amazon and standard delivery options for which minimum order is not required. To get your orders faster, you can opt for Amazon's Morning Delivery option, which costs Rs. 175 per item. In contrast, the regular Prime subscription offers one-day, same-day, and scheduled delivery. The Morning Delivery option is available at Rs. 50.

Prime Lite members can access Prime Video on two devices

Prime Lite users get access to Prime Video as well. The limitation is that you can stream on a maximum of two devices and in HD resolution. Also, you will see ads and streaming will be possible only on the iOS and Android apps. On the other hand, regular Prime subscription allows ad-free streaming with up to Ultra-HD HDR resolution on multiple devices.

Prime Lite subscription also misses out on other goodies

With Prime Lite subscription, you do not get access to Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and Prime Reading. You also do not get the perks of Prime Advantage, no-cost EMI options for smartphones, free screen replacement policy benefits, and Amazon Family offers, among others.

Currently, there is only one subscription plan for Amazon Prime Lite and it costs Rs. 999 annually. The company is expected to introduce more plans soon. In contrast, the regular Amazon Prime subscription costs Rs. 1,499 per year. You can also pick between different subscription plans. The monthly membership plan is priced at Rs. 299 and the quarterly plan costs Rs. 599.