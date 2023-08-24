#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is a beast even after slowing down

'Jailer' box office collection

The Independence Day weekend of 2023 witnessed something very different. All the films that locked horns at the box office emerged successful in their own right. Megastar Rajinikanth's Jailer has been earning huge chunks of money and has already surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. In India, the actioner is about to breach the Rs. 300 crore mark.

Inching toward the Rs. 300 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 3.65 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 295.65 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

