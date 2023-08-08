'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' set for OTT release; trailer out

Entertainment

'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' set for OTT release; trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 01:33 pm 1 min read

'Aayirathonnu Nunakal' trailer is out

Malayalam movies are known for their stellar content and with the advent of OTT, many of these great works are reaching out to viewers across the country. The upcoming film Aayirathonnu Nunakal is set to release on August 18. The movie will directly release on OTT on SonyLIV. The story revolves around a wedding anniversary and its subsequent events which make it more interesting.

Story and crew of the film

The movie is about a couple who seeks refuge at a friend's place in the aftermath of their apartment being burnt down. The couple celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary with other friends and an unexpected dare game spills some dark secrets. The movie is directed by Thamar KV and penned by Thamar and Hashim Sulaiman. It is bankrolled by Salim Ahmed.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline