'Gadar 2,' 'OMG 2' OTT release details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 24, 2023 | 03:27 pm 1 min read

'Gadar 2' and 'OMG 2' to arrive on OTT soon

Bollywood saw a massive box office phenomenon and fans started calling it #OhMyGadar. OMG 2 and Gadar 2 locked horns and both emerged to be successful. Gadar 2 became a box office explosion with over Rs. 400 crore collection. Now, fans are looking forward to their OTT releases. In case you are wondering where to watch them, we have got you covered!

'OMG 2' uncut version to arrive on OTT

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has become a breakout film as the 'A' rated film was a much-needed success for the superstar. Recently, director Amit Rai informed that the OTT premiere will feature the film's original version. The movie is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios, hence it will premiere on JioCinema. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, among others.

More about Deol's blockbuster

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is receiving love and praise from viewers and it is here to rule the box office for some time now. The makers have not revealed about its OTT release officially but the project is bankrolled by Zee Studios, hence it is likely to premiere on ZEE5. The Anil Sharma directorial also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others.

