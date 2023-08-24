Rosamund Pike's best performances in Hollywood

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 24, 2023 | 03:24 pm 2 min read

Defying categorization, Rosamund Pike has a diverse filmography ranging from action thrillers to black comedy, a rare sight in Hollywood. With diverse portrayals of roles like Marie Curie and villains in dark comedies, Pike's career can be characterized by versatility, depth, and an uncanny ability to almost live the characters. Let's visit some of her best performances in her two-decade career.

'I Care a Lot' (2020)

Pike's portrayal of a con woman in the film I Care a Lot is the epitome of cunning and ruthlessness. She took home a Golden Globe for her performance. The 2020 satirical black-comedy thriller follows a con artist who exploits the elderly using the flaws of the legal system to gain court-appointed guardianship and earns money by seizing and selling their assets.

'A Private War' (2018)

Pike is a fearless and iconic war journalist, Marie Colvin, in Matthew Heineman's biographical war film A Private War. The film follows The Sunday Times correspondent who visits the most dangerous countries and documents their civil wars. With PTSD and an eye patch, Pike also embodies the intricacies of her character including her vulnerability, inner struggles, and the emotional toll of her profession.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

One of Pike's most critically acclaimed performances is in the 2014 American psychological thriller film Gone Girl. Her career-defining performance got her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe nomination, among several other accolades. The film follows a man who's under tremendous media scrutiny for the disappearance of his wife as he is suspected of not being completely innocent.

'An Education' (2009)

With the best one-liners, Pike steals the show in the 2009 coming-of-age film An Education based on British journalist Lynn Barber's memoir of the same name. Set in 1960s suburban London, the film follows a teenage girl whose life changes when she meets a man almost twice her age who believes in casual relationships. The Oscar-nominated film also stars Carey Mulligan and Peter Sarsgaard.

'Pride & Prejudice' (2005)

Joe Wright's directorial debut film Pride & Prejudice is based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel of the same name. It follows five sisters from a wealthy English family as they navigate through marriage, morals, and misunderstandings. Pike brought to life the eldest sister Jane with all her grace, kindness, vulnerability, and her journey of love and resilience in one of her breakthrough performances.

