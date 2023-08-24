Best female villains in Hollywood

Entertainment

Best female villains in Hollywood

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 24, 2023 | 10:45 am 3 min read

Best female villains in Hollywood movies and shows

The villainous characters are often the most interesting characters in a story with their gray shades. And evil knows no gender bounds. From the comic book villains who made it to the screen like Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn to the beautiful-looking assassins with killer wardrobes like Killing Eve's Villanelle, these female villains made sure to hold the spotlight whenever they appeared in the frame.

Bellatrix Lestrange in 'Harry Potter'

Only a loud laugh from Bellatrix Lestrange portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter is enough to send chills down your spine, let alone her powers and gothic look. One of the most dangerous villains in the wizarding world after Lord Voldemort, she derived pleasure from torturing people physically and mentally. She killed her cousin brother and Harry Potter's father figure, Sirius Black, with a smile.

Maleficent in 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Angelina Jolie plays the titular character in the retelling of the fairy tale Sleeping Beauty and nails it. With twisted horns, blood-red lips, razor-sharp cheekbones, and a black cloak, Maleficent is one of the grayest characters who you can't hate completely. Revealing a multifaceted nature, the lines between good and evil are blurred as she struggles to protect her world of fairies.

Marla Grayson in 'I Care a Lot'

Marla Grayson portrayed by Rosamund Pike in the 2020 American satirical black-comedy thriller film I Care a Lot is the epitome of cunning and ruthlessness. Grayson is a shrewd con woman who makes a living by exploiting the elderly using the flaws of the legal system to gain court-appointed guardianship. She then makes business by seizing and selling their assets.

Villanelle in 'Killing Eve'

Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Season 1), the British spy thriller Killing Eve is based on the novel series Villanelle by Luke Jennings. The series follows a British intelligence agent (Sandra Oh) who is in charge of apprehending Villanelle, a psychopath assassin. The two grow obsessed with each other as the chase goes on. Villanelle portrayed by Jodie Comer is deadly and equally stylish.

Harley Quinn in 'Suicide Squad'

Harley Quinn, brought to life by Margot Robbie, is the psychiatrist-turned-girlfriend of the DC supervillain Joker. Quinn is part of the DC Comics supervillain aka anti-hero team Suicide Squad. In the film Suicide Squad, this villain has pink and blue pigtails, uses a baseball bat as a weapon to beat enemies, and has a wicked sense of humor to battle her inner demons.

Share this timeline