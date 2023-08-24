Rapper Blueface stabbed in LA, pulls out of boxing fight

Entertainment

Rapper Blueface stabbed in LA, pulls out of boxing fight

Written by Isha Sharma August 24, 2023 | 10:36 am 2 min read

Rapper Blueface has been allegedly stabbed in LA

Rapper Blueface—whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter—was hospitalized on Wednesday after an unknown individual stormed into his boxing gym and allegedly stabbed him. The incident took place in the morning at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda, Los Angeles. Blueface had been training there for an upcoming fight scheduled for October 14, but in the wake of this development, he has pulled out.

Blueface uploaded the fight's video on Instagram

Hours after the incident, Blueface took to Instagram (@bluefacebabyy) and uploaded the footage of the assault, captured from the gym's CCTV. The video shows a heated altercation, with Blueface hitting the other person a few times, post which, he resorted to alleged stabbing (which isn't available on the video). The police revealed that the assailant left in a car with no license plates.

He was supposed to have a match in Manchester

While sharing the footage of the video and uploading two graphic images of his cuts and bruises, Blueface wrote on his Instagram Story, "I won't be able to fight October 14th, I was stabbed today by some random guy. Won't heal up in time." On October 14, he was supposed to fight TikToker Salt Papi in a boxing match in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Here's what we know of the alleged assailant

Trainer David Kaminsky, who can also be seen in the aforementioned footage trying to intervene in the fight, told media portal TMZ that the alleged stabber yelled, "I'm gonna kill you," while storming inside the gym. The police have identified that the alleged assailant drove a black Tesla Model S, but it's unclear if there have been any arrests in the case so far.

A look at Blueface's music and boxing career

The 26-year-old rapper shot to the limelight through his song Respect My Cryppin', which came out in October 2018. In 2019, he worked on Thotiana remix (featuring Cardi B and YG), and in 2020, he released his debut studio album, Find the Beat. He made his amateur boxing debut in July 2021 and has been a part of a couple of matches since then.

Share this timeline