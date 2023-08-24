#BoxOfficeCollection: 'OMG 2' is holding the fort quite strong

Every superstar of the '90s brings their uniqueness to the viewers. Akshay Kumar is known for his commercial viability. After a string of flops, the Khiladi of Bollywood is back with a bang and it's with OMG 2. The film has breached the Rs. 100 crore mark and is currently very stable at the box office. It is pitted against Gadar 2.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the social drama earned Rs. 3.01 crore (early estimates on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 123.73 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, among others. The film revolves around sex education in India. Initially, it had a tiff with CBFC regarding certification.

