When, where to watch Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra's 'HIT' on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 24, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

'HIT: The First Case' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

Bollywood film HIT: The First Case, led by Rajkummar Rao, is set to make its OTT debut soon. Netflix has bagged the rights, and it will arrive on the streaming platform on Sunday (August 28). A Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, HIT is backed by T-Series and Dil Raju Production. It hit theaters on July 15. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

At a time when films are debuting digitally just a month after premiering theatrically, HIT took nearly two months for its OTT outing.

Also, the original Telugu film, which was released in 2020, had an impressive box office run. But the Hindi one turned out to be a flop.

However, its Netflix debut is good news for those waiting to watch it on OTT.

Details 'HIT' features Rao as a cop

Starring Sanya Malhotra as the leading lady, HIT (which stands for Homicide Intervention Team) features Rao as a cop who is on a hunt to find a missing woman. Announcing the film's debut on its platform, Netflix tweeted, "The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl. HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August! #HITTheFirstCase (sic)."

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

The tense case of a highway, a lost car and a missing girl.

HIT, The First Case is coming to Netflix on 28th August!#HITTheFirstCase pic.twitter.com/8H9gj8ODY1 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 23, 2022

Information Meet the cast and crew of 'HIT'

HIT marked the first collaboration between Rao and Malhotra, featuring opposite each other. Though they both were part of the anthology Ludo, they didn't have any scenes together. Radhika Joshi, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore produced the project along with Dil Raju. It was directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who has also helmed the Telugu version of the film.

Updates Rao to be next seen in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi'

Meanwhile, Rao has Mr. and Mrs. Mahi in the line-up with Janhvi Kapoor. The sports drama backed by Dharma Productions is directed by Sharan Sharma. While not much is known about the project, Kapoor's photos surfaced online on Monday as she was papped while preparing for her role. The film went on floors in May. Its release date has not been locked yet.