#JawanTrailer: Shah Rukh Khan's inner beast unleashed in Atlee directorial

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 12:00 pm 1 min read

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has emerged to be the phoenix of Bollywood with the gigantic success of Pathaan. His upcoming film Jawan is in the buzz and now the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the same. The trailer increases the anticipation by folds and it makes us more curious about the plot. The movie is slated for a September 7 release.

SRK is the 'new' action hero on the block

Khan looks poised yet daunting in the trailer and the movie promises some impeccable action set pieces. Anirudh Ravichander's background score has enhanced the trailer. Atlee is known for helming mass-masala films and he has projected Khan in a never seen before avatar. The cast includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

