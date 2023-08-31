Nayanthara debuts on Instagram ahead of 'Jawan' trailer release

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 11:54 am 1 min read

Nayanthara debuts on Instagram!

Nayanthara stans, it's time to welcome the Queen! Yes, ahead of Jawan's trailer release, superstar Nayanthara has debuted on Instagram and fans cannot stop gushing about the same. The actor is all about grandeur and hearts, and the same is exuded in her first Instagram post. She did not attend Jawan's pre-release event in Chennai on Wednesday but here is a surprise for all!

Check Nayanthara's first Reel

Nayanthara took to Instagram and posted her first Reel and it is winning hearts on the internet. The actor is twinning with her twins in white as they walk to Anirudh Ravichander's Alappara theme music. The actor is in the buzz as fans have loved her on-screen chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan in the Jawan songs. Hence, the anticipation is quite high!

