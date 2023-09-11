Amazon's Wondery's 'Hooked on Freddie' podcast release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

'Hooked on Freddie' podcast premieres on September 19

A new six-part podcast series, Hooked on Freddie, is set to premiere on Amazon's Wondery on September 19. Produced by Blanchard House and hosted by Becky Milligan, the series delves into the true story of a dolphin sex scandal that took place in Northumberland, England, in the early 1990s. The series features original interviews from the late 1980s and early 1990s, as well as some new information, including interviews with both Alan Cooper and the animal trainer.

Know more about the scandal

Animal rights activist Alan Cooper developed a close bond with a wild bottlenose dolphin named Freddie when the mammal was first seen in Amble Harbour in Northumberland in the mid-1980s. Cooper's friendship with Freddie gained local attention, but it took a dark turn when a feud with an animal trainer at a nearby marine park led to Cooper being accused of molesting the dolphin.

An analytical approach to the case

The series gives an in-depth look at the events that unfolded during this controversial period in Northumberland's history. Rosie Pye, co-founder and creative director of Blanchard House spoke about her experience and said, "Everything about this story will have you hooked! Working with Wondery to bring the show to life has been a real joy."

