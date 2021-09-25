Date of birth on Co-WIN certificates for passengers traveling abroad

People who are fully inoculated and want to travel abroad will have a Co-WIN certificate with their full date of birth, official sources said on Saturday amid ongoing discussions between India and the UK over COVID-19 vaccination certificates. Currently, Co-WIN certificates mention the beneficiary's age based on the year of birth besides other details.

Details

New feature is likely to be available from next week

The new feature is being introduced in compliance with the WHO norms and is likely to be available from next week. "It has been decided that a new feature will be added to the Co-WIN app under which those who are fully vaccinated and want to travel abroad will have the full date of birth on their vaccination certificates," an official source said.

Information

UK amended its new travel guidelines after criticism from India

Notably, following India's strong criticism over the UK's refusal to recognize Covishield, the UK on Wednesday had amended its new travel guidelines to include the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its updated list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travel.

UK travel guidelines

Indian travelers would still have to undergo quarantine

However, Indian travelers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield would still have to undergo 10 days of quarantine in the UK notwithstanding the amendment, UK officials had clarified on Wednesday saying the inclusion of the vaccine would not make much of a difference. They also said that the UK government doesn't have an issue with Covishield but India's COVID-19 vaccine certification.

COVID-19 vaccination certificate

India's vaccination certification is not on UK's approved list

Notably, India's COVID-19 vaccine certification is not on the list of the UK's 18 approved countries. A spokesperson had told PTI on Wednesday, "Our top priority remains protecting public health, and reopening travel in a safe and sustainable way, which is why vaccine certification from all countries must meet the minimum criteria taking into account public health and wider considerations."

Further details

We are having detailed discussions regarding certification: British High Commissioner

Meanwhile, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had said on Wednesday, "We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the Co-WIN app and the NHS app, about both apps." "They're happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognize the vaccine certificates issued by each other," he had said.