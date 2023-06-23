Technology

LG's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is 50% off on Amazon

LG's 65-inch 4K OLED TV is 50% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey June 23, 2023 | 06:29 pm 2 min read

The 55-inch LG OLED TV packs dual stereo speakers (Photo credit: LG)

LG offers some of the best OLED TVs. These televisions are thinner, energy-efficient, and deliver a great cinematic experience when compared to QLED/LED TVs. In addition, their wide viewing angles prevent light, contrast, and color degradation when seated at an off-angle. Thanks to Amazon's deal, you can upgrade to a 65-inch LG OLED TV by paying 50% less. Check out the details.

Here's the price breakdown

The 65-inch LG OLED TV is priced at Rs. 2,99,990. However, it is currently retailing for Rs. 1,49,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 1.5 lakh or 50%. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer (region dependent) along with a no-cost EMI option on leading bank cards. An instant discount of Rs. 1,750 is also applicable on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

The television supports Dolby Vision IQ

The 65-inch LG OLED TV bears a sleek design with super thin bezels. It sports 4K (2160x3840 pixels) resolution and an AI 4K Upscaler algorithm which enlarges/upscales the images without losing quality. The television also supports Dynamic Tone Mapping, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10 Pro. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers with a 20W audio output and Dolby Atmos tuning.

It comes with three HDMI ports

The 65-inch LG OLED TV includes three HDMI ports, two USB slots, and an optical port. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. You also get built-in Alexa and Google Assistant.

The device supports Apple AirPlay and HomeKit integration

The 65-inch LG OLED TV is powered by an α7 Gen5 AI processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The device boots webOS 22. It works with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. The onboard Game Optimizer allows players to experience smooth gaming. It improves the FPS (frames per second) rendering by unlocking the full potential of CPU and GPU components.

How to bag the deal?

Head to the Amazon India website, click on the search bar, and type 65-inch LG OLED TV. Now, select the TV unit from the results and click on the exchange button. Avail exchange offers and bank deals and complete the payment to place the order.