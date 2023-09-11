Box office collection: 'Jawan' amasses Rs. 520cr globally; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 05:27 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan is currently unstoppable at the box office and the Jawan mania does not seem to stop anytime soon. The movie is on a record-breaking spree and is reaching newer heights every single day. As early reports suggested that the film surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark at the global box office, now Red Chillies Entertainment has revealed the actual amount.

Bumper week ahead

The production house revealed that the Atlee directorial has raked in Rs. 520.79 crore (gross) globally and it has become the highest opening weekend grosser ever in Bollywood. Trade analysts are looking forward to Jawan's hold on weekdays. The movie stars Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

