Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' surpasses Rs. 500cr-mark globally

Entertainment

Box office collection: SRK's 'Jawan' surpasses Rs. 500cr-mark globally

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 10:10 am 1 min read

'Jawan' box office collection

Shah Rukh Khan is currently the most sought-after actor in Bollywood and he is on a record-breaking spree with his recently released actioner Jawan. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from critics and has emerged to be a viewers' favorite. Reportedly, the Atlee directorial has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore (gross) mark at the global box office.

An interesting week lies ahead

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 80.5 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 286.56 crore in India. On Sunday, the movie surpassed the record of the highest one-day collection by a Hindi film. The cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and Sunil Grover, among others. The movie is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline