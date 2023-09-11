Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' books Independence Day 2024 slot!

Written by Isha Sharma September 11, 2023 | 04:25 pm 1 min read

'Pushpa 2's release date is out

On Monday, the makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule gave fans a massive surprise as they announced the release date of the highly anticipated upcoming action film—August 15, 2024. Starring Arjun as the titular character, the film has been in immense buzz for the past few months. Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen in the upcoming actioner.

Sukumar, who also helmed the franchise's first part Pushpa: The Rise, is directing the second installment too, while it's being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The music department is being handled by Devi Sri Prasad, who was a part of Pushpa: The Rise. The film was a massive pan-Indian hit and earned Arjun a National Award for Best Actor!

