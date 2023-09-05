Happy birthday, Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Exploring producer's must-watch directorial projects

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 05, 2023

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrates his 72nd birthday on Tuesday

Vidhu Vinod Chopra has left an indelible mark on the tapestry of Indian cinema, not only through his prolific production prowess but also through his directorial gems. He has woven magic through his collaborations with Rajkumar Hirani in films such as the Munna Bhai series and PK. As the filmmaker celebrates his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, let's delve into his must-watch directorial projects.

'Parinda' (1989)

The 1989 film Parinda—featuring Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit—is widely considered one of Chopra's most celebrated works. In a 2019 interview, Chopra recalled how he created this cinematic gem on a modest budget of just Rs. 12L. Despite this, the film clinched two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2015, Chopra revisited Parinda, remaking it into a Hollywood film—Broken Horses.

'1942: A Love Story' (1994)

1942: A Love Story, starring Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Shroff, stands as one of Chopra's most successful ventures. Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for Independence in 1942, the film presented a beautiful love story. What truly set this movie apart was its soul-stirring music, composed by RD Burman—with timeless songs like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and Rimjhim Rimjhim.

'Mission Kashmir' (2000)

One cannot forget Chopra's 2000 directorial project—Mission Kashmir—primarily due to the timeless song Bumbro Bumbro. The film—which became the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2000—was set against the tumultuous backdrop of Kashmir and narrated the tragic tale of Altaaf Khan (played by Hrithik Roshan). Despite facing a direct clash with Aditya Chopra's romance saga Mohabbatein—the film emerged as both a critical and commercial success.

'Shikara' (2020)

Before Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files (2022) highlighted the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, Chopra's Shikara (2020) presented the 1990 exodus in its own way. However, in contrast to the immense popularity gained by The Kashmir Files, Chopra's film didn't garner as much acclaim. Inspired by Rahul Pandita's book Our Moon Has Blood Clots, the film featured Aadil Khan and Sadia Khateeb in the lead.

