Ibrahim Ali Khan to star in Dinesh Vijan's 'Diler': Report

Entertainment

Ibrahim Ali Khan to star in Dinesh Vijan's 'Diler': Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 04, 2023 | 05:56 pm 1 min read

'Diler' will go in production stage in December 2023

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the new hotcake in Bollywood. The star kid is quite popular among the youth and his debut project Sarzameen is in the buzz. Now, reports are rife that the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh has signed his next film with Dinesh Vijan titled Diler. Reportedly, this will be a romantic drama.

Production details are out

A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Ibrahim Ali Khan loved the script and immediately gave his nod. It's a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music." The source also revealed that the project is slated to go on floors in December 2023. The movie will be helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be bankrolled by Vijan's Maddock Films.

Ali Khan's debut film

The romantic drama will be primarily shot in London and the makers have not finalized the other cast members. Ali Khan's debut film Sarzameen will be an action thriller directed by Kayoz Irani. It also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Share this timeline