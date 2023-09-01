#BoxOfficeBuzz: Vijay Deverakonda pens note as 'Kushi' releases in theaters

'Kushi' is running in theaters now

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoy a massive fan following among the youth in India. The duo is finally back on screen with romantic drama Kushi. Both the actors have had a tough time at the box office recently in their respective careers. Their latest movie is set to perform decently. Amid this, Deverakonda penned a heartfelt note for fans.

Aiming for Rs. 12 crore opening

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Shiva Nirvana directorial is set to open with Rs. 12 crore on Friday. The pan-India film promises to have a good weekend ahead. Deverakonda took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "You all waited for 5 years, with me. Patiently waiting for me to do my thing! We did it. Waking up to this happiness from all around."

