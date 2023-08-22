#BoxOfficeCollection: Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' is holding the fort strong

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023

'OMG 2' box office collection

OMG 2 has been the much-needed savior for Akshay Kumar's career. OMG's spiritual sequel has ended the superstar's box office drought and is raking in quite well. The movie received positive responses from critics and viewers. The film received an 'A' certificate which has hampered the box office collection. The makers are currently aiming for the Rs. 150 crore mark.

'OMG 2' is steady at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Rai directorial earned Rs. 3.6 crore early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 117.27 crore in India. The film's story revolves around sex education in India. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam Dhar, and Arun Govil, among others. Currently, it is pitted against Gadar 2 and Jailer at the box office.

