#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' has crucial week ahead

September 05, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 has been a proper comic breather amid a barrage of action and serious movies. The film has been a box office success and is inching toward Rs. 100 crore mark in India. The film also marks Khurrana's return to the box office after a string of flops. The comedy-drama has a crucial week ahead at the box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 88.91 crore in India. The movie received positive reviews from both critics and viewers. The cast includes Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Paresh Rawal, among others. The spiritual sequel is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner.

