#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' mints Rs. 14cr on Day 2

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Dream Girl 2' mints Rs. 14cr on Day 2

Written by Isha Sharma August 27, 2023 | 10:37 am 2 min read

'Dream Girl 2' is having a great run at the box office

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist Karam/Pooja, Dream Girl 2 was released in the theaters on Friday, clashing with Asteroid City and Akelli. Naturally the number one choice for the audience in the Hindi belt, the Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial opened at Rs. 10.69cr on Friday. It drew a lot more viewers on day two (Saturday) and scored in double digits again, minting Rs. 14cr.

Why does this story matter?

Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 superhit Dream Girl. Last year, Khurrana had a series of disappointments in the form of Anek, An Action Hero, and Doctor G, all of which were commercial failures. An Action Hero, in particular, failed despite receiving glowing reviews from critics, so it's pivotal for Dream Girl 2 to have a great box office run.

Film found takers despite negative reviews

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that DG2 has so far made Rs. 24.69cr: Rs. 10.69 (Friday) and Rs. 14cr (Saturday). On Saturday, there was an overall occupancy of 41.4%, with the maximum audience showing up for night shows (60.53%), followed by evening shows (47.12%). Sacnilk has estimated the Khurrana-led comedy might rake in around Rs. 16cr on Sunday. Notably, this growth is despite negative reviews.

About supporting cast of 'Dream Girl 2'

Dream Girl 2 rides high on a solid ensemble of actors such as Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Asrani. Shaandilyaa roped in Ananya Panday instead of Nushrratt Bharuccha to play Karam's love interest. Reportedly, Bharuccha had expressed disappointment over being dropped from the sequel. Panday's screentime, however, is limited in DG2.

These movies have locked horns with 'DG2'

Currently, Dream Girl 2 is facing competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, which are still going strong at the ticket window two weeks after release. Upcoming Friday releases, like Goldfish, King of Kotha (Hindi dub), and Kushi, shouldn't be a deterrent to DG2's journey. But it would face immense competition from Jawan, releasing on September 7.

Share this timeline