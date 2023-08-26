#BoxOfficeCollection: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' opens at Rs. 10cr

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' opens at Rs. 10cr

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 26, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

'Dream Girl 2' starring Ayushmann Khurrana was released in cinemas on Friday (August 25)

Looks like Bollywood films are finally having a good run in the theaters. After the mega success of Hindi films such as Gadar 2 and OMG 2, family entertainer Dream Girl 2 has also registered a good start at the box office on Friday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the protagonist Karam/Pooja, the film collected over Rs. 10 crore on day one, said reports.

Why does this story matter?

Dream Girl 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, which also starred Khurrana in the lead as Karam/Pooja. Both the original and the sequel have been directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Although the stories of the two films are separate from one another, Khurrana, Annu Kapoor, and Manjot Singh have reprised their characters.

Maximum collection came from PVR, Cinepolis, INOX

Shaandilyaa's directorial saw a doubt-digit opening at the box office. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Dream Girl 2 opened at Rs. 10.69 crore in India. Interestingly, the maximum earnings came from three national multiplex chains: PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis. Together, they collected Rs. 5.35 crore on Friday, which is nearly 50% of the film's total earnings on its debut day.

'Dream Girl 2' sold about 27,000 tickets through advance bookings

Speaking of its advance bookings, the film was able to sell a total of 26,550 first-day tickets before its release, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 might have to face challenging times ahead as it needs to hold its ground for nearly two weeks, following which Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be released on September 7.

Everything to know about the film

Other than Khurrana, Kapoor, and Singh, Dream Girl 2 also features an ensemble cast comprising Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Paresh Rawal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. As for the female protagonist, Shaandilyaa roped in Ananya Panday instead of Nushrratt Bharuccha; the latter played the lead in the prequel. Dream Girl 2 was released in the theaters on Friday (August 25).

Share this timeline