Can 'Jawan' be potential blockbuster? Looking at possible contributing factors

Written by Isha Sharma August 31, 2023 | 12:40 pm 3 min read

'Jawan' is set to release on September 7 and will probably take a great start at the box office

Not a long wait now! Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan will be roaring in theaters from September 7 onwards and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It's expected to take a monstrous opening, possibly surpassing that of Pathaan (Rs. 57cr). What makes Jawan so special and why does it already seem like a box office juggernaut? Here's what we think.

SRK is still riding high on 'Pathaan's unparalleled success

SKR is coming off the heels of the success of Sidharth Anand's Pathaan, which marked his comeback after over a four-year-long hiatus. That was the defining reason that led to the success of Pathaan and the outpouring of fans' love and support made it the most successful Hindi film ever. "King" Khan is set to ride this popularity wave yet again with Jawan.

The formidable cast ensemble that's supremely popular in the South

The more, the merrier! Vijay Sethupathi and "Lady Superstar" Nayanthara will co-star in Jawan, as will Priyamani, and all these actors are extremely popular down South. Couple this with SRK's pan-Indian stardom, and Jawan seems to have a hit written in its destiny. And, not to forget, SRK's frequent collaborator Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance, too!

The hype is at an altogether different level already

SRK fans would remember that the Atlee directorial was supposed to be released on June 2, but pending work in the special effects/VFX department meant that it had to be pushed to September 7. This extended wait has only augmented the anticipation for the action thriller and reports claim that the movie might even have early morning shows in selected regions in India.

The many faces of SRK and curiosity about his character(s)

The makers have not revealed much about the protagonist, played by SRK; however, we do know that his character will have several shades. Going by the glimpses in the songs and the trailer, it also looks like a multigenerational story, with SRK possibly playing both father and son. We'll need to wait till September 7 to find out the exact trajectory of his storyline.

'Jawan' marks many firsts!

Jawan is the beginning of many firsts. It's SRK's first full-fledged pan-Indian release, co-stars two South stalwarts, and is his first movie with Atlee and composer Anirudh. It also reunites him with Priyamani, with whom he shook a leg in the song 1,2,3,4 (Chennai Express). Thalapathy Vijay is rumored to have a cameo, and if he does, that'll be another entrant to this list.

