Kajol questioning 'Pathaan's 'real' collections ignites backlash from SRK admirers

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 09:30 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan admirers are upset as Kajol cast doubts on 'Pathaan's reported box office collections

Known for her candid nature, actor Kajol has found herself embroiled in controversy over a single statement! During a recent interview, she expressed her curiosity to know about the "actual" box office collections of the film Pathaan, which starred her longtime friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This statement by the actor has left some ardent fans of Khan feeling disgruntled on social media.

Here's what exactly happened

During the promotions of her Disney+ Hotstar series, The Trial, Kajol was posed with a question by an interviewer about what she would like to ask her DDLJ co-star, SRK. After some contemplation, Kajol revealed, "How much did Pathaan actually make?" Reportedly, Khan's film Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has faced some criticism after its release for allegedly faking the box office figures.

'She's just jealous of his success,' users slammed Kajol

After the interview clip went viral, users took to social media to criticize Kajol, claiming that "she is jealous of Khan's success." Meanwhile, some users questioned Kajol and Khan's friendship. Fans also suggested instead of asking Khan about the collections, it would be more appropriate for Kajol to question her brother-in-law and Pathaan producer Aditya Chopra—whose wife Rani Mukerji and Kajol are cousins.

Look at this user's comment on Kajol's statement

Amid backlash, some users came in support of Kajol

Amid the criticism, some users acknowledged the validity of Kajol's confusion by highlighting the distinction between projected and actual box office earnings, which can lead to discrepancies. A user tweeted, "She has a point! Most of the critics and trade pundits are paid and fake. And the box office data in India is never official! Chances are very high Pathaan collections are insanely fake."

Meanwhile, reports suggest 'Pathaan' earned Rs. 665cr in India

This is not the first time that questions on Pathaan's collections have been raised. In the past, the Bollywood superstar has faced numerous inquiries regarding the actual earnings of the film, and he has consistently responded with witty comebacks. If reports have to be believed, Anand's directorial—released on January 25, 2023—amassed a staggering total of around Rs. 665 crore at the Indian box office.

