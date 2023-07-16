Amid Kajol's novel rumors, exploring Bollywood actors who turned authors

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 07:12 pm 3 min read

From Soha Ali Khan to Sonu Sood, list of actors who turned authors

Kajol's co-stars, Sheeba Chadha and Kubbra Sait from her Disney+ Hotstar series, The Trial, have recently expressed admiration for the actor's ability to spread positivity through her writing. During an interview, Chadha revealed discovering Kajol's manuscripts on set, which sparked speculation that she might be working on a novel. However, Kajol clarified the same with her trademark wit and stated, "Nothing like that."

Kajol denied writing novel, but mentioned penning affirmations

When Kajol was questioned about the rumors surrounding her penning a novel on her sets, the actor clarified by saying, "Nothing like that... I was just writing down some affirmations, trying to be more positive on set." Though Kajol may not be writing a book, at least for now, let us take a look at some B-town actors who achieved fame as authors.

Sonu Sood's 'I Am No Messiah'

Sonu Sood turned author for his fans and invited them to join him on a captivating journey from his hometown Moga to Mumbai and the film industry in his memoir—I Am No Messiah—co-written by Meena Iyer. With honesty and candor, he revisited the challenges he faced and the triumphs he achieved. The book also celebrates the profound impact he has had on countless lives.

Twinkle Khanna: 'Mrs Funnybones' to 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving'

Twinkle Khanna—a multi-hyphenate personality—brilliantly captured humorous observations of everyday life in her books. In 2015, she released her debut non-fiction book, Mrs. Funnybones, and following the success of this, the actor-turned-author released The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad in 2016. In 2018, Khanna published her first novel, titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving. Its success made her the highest-selling female author in India for the year.

Soha Ali Khan: 'The Perils of being Moderately Famous'

In her debut book, published in 2017, Soha Ali Khan provided an intimate glimpse into her own experiences growing up in a family of renowned personalities. The actor shared a succession of personal essays, reflecting on what it truly means to be raised in a "family of stalwarts." The book also extensively delved into the actor's own identity within her esteemed family lineage.

Sonali Bendre's 'The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting'

Sonali Bendre—who made her OTT debut with The Broken News in 2022—ventured into the realm of writing in 2015 with her book, The Modern Gurukul. In this insightful book, Bendre packed the principles of effective parenting, offering guidance to all perplexed parents seeking clarity on "how to raise their kids." The book strikes a perfect balance between traditional and modern parenting methods, Bendre explained.

