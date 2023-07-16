#13YearsOfUdaan: Revisiting Vikramaditya Motwane's riveting story of dreams, rebellion

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 16, 2023 | 06:16 pm 3 min read

Vikramaditya Motwane's directorial debut film 'Udaan' was released on July 16, 2010

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's fiery directorial debut, Udaan—which stands out as one of the few Indian films that courageously delved into the mental struggles of a teenager—celebrates its 13th anniversary on Sunday (July 16). Featuring Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor in lead roles, Udaan revolves around the perseverance of dreams and family conflicts. Today, we revisit a timeless gem that redefined coming-of-age stories.

Before going ahead, let's recall 'Udaan's storyline

After being expelled from the boarding school he was sent to 11 years ago, 17-year-old Rohan (Barmecha) is now forced to return to live with his widower father, Bhairav (Roy). Bhairav denies Rohan to pursue his passion, effectively trapping his son—both physically and metaphorically. However, the story takes a turn when Rohan's rebellious spirit breaks free from the shackles imposed by his father.

Roy's outstanding performance is a masterclass in cinema

As an obstructive killjoy with severe anger issues—Bhairav is no easy character to portray, but Roy takes on the task with remarkable skill. In scenes where Bhairav obsessively insists on being addressed as "sir," Roy adeptly conceals any traces of shame or guilt on his face, showcasing his mastery over subtle expressions. Undeniably, Roy's portrayal of Bhairav added depth and intensity to the character.

Scenes between Rohan-Arjun provide tenderness to grim tale

Thankfully in this otherwise somber narrative, Motwane and co-writer Anurag Kashyap ensured moments of tenderness. The heartfelt scenes between Rohan and his young stepbrother—six-year-old Arjun—are moving, particularly when Arjun shields Rohan from witnessing his father's beatings. Another scene, where Rohan shares his poems with his brother in the hospital, eliciting their first smiles of camaraderie in the stillness of the environment, is deeply touching.

'Udaan's music offers spirited tribute to dreams despite challenges

Paying homage to Bruce Springsteen's iconic song, Born To Run, Amit Trivedi—the music director of Udaan—along with Amitabh Bhattacharya, offered a spirited tribute to those who refuse to let their dreams die with the theme song Kahaani. Trivedi's beautiful compositions and thought-provoking lyrics blend seamlessly with the emotional depth and intensity of the story, evoking a range of emotions and enhancing the viewing experience.

Extraordinary ending brings forth long-awaited catharsis of Rohan

In the climactic finale, the conflict between the father-son duo reaches its peak. Breaking the shackles of suffocation, Rohan races away while Bhairav fails to catch up. This chase sequence symbolizes the battle for freedom. However, the story doesn't end here. In a remarkable act of compassion, Rohan defies his father one last time by returning home to rescue Arjun from the toxic environment.

