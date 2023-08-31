#JawanTrailer breakdown: Shah Rukh Khan starrer to be massy extravaganza

Written by Isha Sharma August 31, 2023 | 12:51 pm 3 min read

'Jawan' trailer is out now! Watched it yet?

Filmmaker Karan Johar seemingly called it the "trailer of the century," and now that we have seen it, we can't help but agree. The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi's Jawan was released on Thursday afternoon at 12:00pm. As expected, it does an excellent job of raising expectations while not giving the storyline away at all. Here's a trailer breakdown.

The six faces of SRK

Not too long ago, the makers had unveiled five different faces of the character (or perhaps characters) being played by SRK. In the trailer, we revisit the sixth shade of his character, which appears toward the end of the clip—an elderly man who tells his nemeses, "Before talking to the son, deal with his father." We foresee theaters exploding at this scene!

The trailer has everything you want from an entertainer

The reason why the action-packed trailer will appeal to the mass audience is because of its balance of different themes: romance, action, emotions, humor, etc. From the villain/revenge-driven SRK talking about how he "needs Alia Bhatt" while keeping metro passengers hostage, to Nayanthara's character asking him to do something "romantic," the trailer zooms in on the multiple aspects we'll see in the drama.

Curiosity about the female characters, particularly Nayanthara and DP

Jawan's trailer has given us a good look at the female lead Nayanthara, but curiosity abounds looking at her character because in one scene she dances with SRK, and in the next, she proclaims, "I will get them." "Them" supposedly refers to SRK and his possible gang. Deepika Padukone is also locked in a literal fight with him. We wonder what's going on there!

More on Nayanthara's character: We noticed similarities with 'Money Heist'

Some parts of the trailer remind us of the plot of Netflix's Money Heist, where Officer Raquel, who was in charge of capturing The Professor, ends up falling in love with him. Here, either Nayanthara's character falls for him or simply takes on a different identity to make inroads into his life. Eventually, there'll be many layers and nuances to their love/hate relationship.

Revenge and retribution will be key drivers of plot

In a flashback scene, we see someone dying due to suicide, while in another, many people seem to succumb to death possibly due to a disease. We also see how the crowd becomes his "fan," and that's only possible if the central character is fighting for the greater good. The presence of the antagonist Kalee (Sethupathi) further explains the revenge theme of the plot.

Know more about the film

Apart from the lead actors, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Eijaz Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, while Padukone will be seen in a special appearance. Directed by Atlee, it is an Anirudh musical. The film will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and is SRK's second release of the year after Yash Raj Films's Pathaan.

