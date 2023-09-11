Bullying case: Kim Hieora's agency files lawsuit after conversation leak

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 01:03 pm 1 min read

Kim Heora's conversation with bully victim has been leaked

South Korean actor Kim Hieora has been in a bit of soup after allegations of bullying in middle school were labeled against her. The fiasco has taken a different turn after Dispatch published a phone conversation transcript between Hieora and the victim. Now, the actor's agency has revealed that they are taking legal action against the media outlet.

The agency's statement regarding the same

The agency GRAM Entertainment released an elaborate statement regarding the same. The statement read, "We express our regret regarding a media outlet that covered the informant's one-sided claims about Kim Hieora as if they were proven facts, and we decided to take legal action as we cannot condone the current situation which is damaging the reputation of the agency's actress."

Hieora's 'Frida' running in Seoul

Hieora is currently starring in the musical drama Frida based on the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. Amid the bullying outrage, one of her press interactions related to the show was canceled which led to fans speculating about the show's cancellation. However, the music drama show will continue at COEX Shinhan Card Artium, Seoul till October 15.

