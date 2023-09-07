Kim Hieora to continue starring in 'Frida' amid bullying outrage

Written by Aikantik Bag September 07, 2023 | 01:22 pm 1 min read

'Frida' the musical is currently taking space in Seoul, South Korea

South Korean actor Kim Hieora is one of the most well-known faces and enjoys a fair share of fan following. Recently, the actor has been receiving flak for her alleged involvement in bullying back in middle school. Her recent musical titled Frida based on the life of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo is currently running in Seoul and it will not see any scheduling changes.

Agency's statement and musical show details

Recently, an interview with Kim regarding her new musical was canceled, hence rumors were floating that the show would be postponed/canceled, too. The actor's agency Gram Entertainment shared a statement that read, "Kim Hieora's schedules for the musical Frida will resume without changes as agreed to by the production company EMK." The show is running till October 15 at COEX Shinhan Card Artium, Seoul.

Kim's cryptic post on the outrage

