Written by Namrata Ganguly September 07, 2023 | 01:15 pm 2 min read

Al Pacino is undoubtedly a legendary actor and one of the best Hollywood has got, and no one can tell otherwise. Since his rise in the 1970s with the iconic The Godfather franchise, the 83-year-old actor has only delivered brilliance on screen over his career spanning five decades. Here are some of the most noteworthy classics from his iconic filmography.

'The Godfather Trilogy' (1972, 1974, 1990)

Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Trilogy stands as one of the most iconic and influential film franchises in cinematic history and the greatest in the crime genre. It chronicles the compelling and tumultuous saga of the Corleone crime family. Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone in this epic saga is nothing short of legendary. He earned two Oscar nominations.

'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Based on a true story, the 1975 Oscar-winning biographical film Dog Day Afternoon follows the chaotic events that unfold when three robbers attempt to rob a bank in Brooklyn. The task was supposed to be simple but isn't. Portraying the desperate and determined bank robber Sonny Wortzik, Pacino immerses himself completely into the character. He conveys a complex mix of vulnerability, frustration, and wit.

'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

Pacino won an Oscar for his portrayal of a blind man on a journey of self-discovery in Scent of a Woman. Portraying the complicated and short-tempered retired Army officer Frank Slade, Pacino commands every scene with his trademark intensity and charisma. The film follows the unlikely friendship that unfolds between Slade and a young boy hired as an assistant for him.

'Heat' (1995)

Michael Mann's 1995 crime thriller film Heat follows the cat-and-mouse chase between a detective and a bank robber. Pacino delivers a compelling performance as Lieutenant Vincent Hanna, a dedicated but obsessive detective on the trail of a highly skilled bank robber (Robert De Niro). He captures the relentless pursuit of justice while showcasing the inner turmoil of a man consumed by his profession.

'The Irishman' (2019)

The 2019 epic crime drama film The Irishman sees Hollywood's legendary actors and director come together and deliver cinematic brilliance. Directed by Martin Scorsese, it stars Pacino, De Niro, and Joe Pesci. Pacino delivers a standout performance as Jimmy Hoffa, the iconic labor union leader. It's a masterclass in character transformation. Pacino blends his signature intensity with Hoffa's larger-than-life charisma and volatile temper.

