Hollywood assistant director Jamie Christopher (52) dies: His marvelous career

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 31, 2023 | 12:32 pm 2 min read

Jamie Christopher's last project as an assistant director was Paul Rudd-starrer 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Popular Hollywood assistant director Jamie Christopher breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 52 in Los Angeles. He died of heart complications, said reports. Christopher was best known for working on films such as all eight parts of Harry Potter, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Guardians of the Galaxy, and many others. He also worked on several top-notch Marvel movies.

Christopher hailed from a filmmaking family

The assistant director grew up in a family that was involved in the filmmaking business. Born in London, his father, Malcolm J Christopher, was a production manager. His father had worked on films such as Ragtime (1981), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), and Never Say Never Again (1983). Christopher's mother, Penny, was also a production coordinator who worked in 1997's film Event Horizon.

He first worked with David Fincher on 'Alien3'

He began his journey as an assistant director on the sets of Alien3. He was the third assistant director to David Fincher on the 1992 sci-fi film when he was only 21 years old. From there on, he went on to work in a Pierce Brosnan-led James Bond movie, Brendan Fraser's The Mummy, and The Fifth Element, among others.

Christopher last worked in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Over time, Christopher became a regular with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His last outing as an assistant director was the Paul Rudd starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which was released in February. He also worked closely with filmmakers such as James Gunn, Rian Johnson, Sam Raimi, and David Yates, among others. Christopher became the second highest-grossing assistant director in Hollywood.

He is survived by his wife and four children

Christopher, notably, played a crucial role in all eight parts of the Harry Potter films. He served as the first assistant director on the films which were released between 2001 and 2011. Apart from this, his other notable projects included the 2009 film The Bourne Ultimatum and The Da Vinci Code. He's now survived by his wife and four children.

