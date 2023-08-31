Selena Gomez invited harsh online backlash for this reason

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 31, 2023 | 05:26 pm 3 min read

Amidst the ongoing Hollywood strike, Selena Gomez posted a picture from the sets of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Singer-actor Selena Gomez is drawing flak on social media over a post. The Good For You singer put up a post on her Instagram handle, following which she was heavily criticized for the act. Reason? Gomez had flouted one of the key rules set for members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), amidst the ongoing strike.

Hollywood has been at a standstill for the past few months after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called for a strike against Hollywood studios and streamers. They were soon joined by their SAG-AFTRA colleagues in July. Work on several big banner films including Avatar 3 and 4, and Deadpool 3 has been put on an indefinite hold.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Gomez put up a picture from the sets of her show Only Murders in the Building. The black and white picture was posted along with a caption that read: "Missing and waiting @onlymurdershulu." Per the SAG-AFTRA norms, its members are not allowed to promote any of their current projects on social media. The post was, however, later deleted.

Soon after Gomez posted the picture, which has now been deleted by her, social media users trolled her for the goof-up. While one user called her "tone deaf," another advised her to delete the post for her own good. Yet another user commented saying how she could possibly be looking at being blacklisted for a "direct violation of the promotion rules."

The third season of Only Murders in the Building, which features Gomez, premiered on Hulu on August 8. The series is about three strangers who are equally interested in crime podcasts. Also starring Martin Short and Steve Martin, the show's finale episode will be dropped on October 3. The show is created by Martin and John Hoffman.

Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA recently took a big step in order to safeguard its members who may lose out on work due to the ongoing strike. The guild has decided to extend the health care coverage provided to its members, a step taken by SAG-AFTRA's administrators. The coverage now stands extended by one quarter and will be applicable from October 1.

