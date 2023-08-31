Millie Bobby Brown's 'Nineteen Steps' releases in September

Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown's 'Nineteen Steps' releases in September

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 05:07 pm 1 min read

'Nineteen Steps' release date is out 'Nineteen Steps' release date is out

British actor Millie Bobby Brown, best known for Stranger Things, is set to make her literary debut with the novel Nineteen Steps. Inspired by her grandmother Ruth's experiences as a survivor of the 1943 Bethnal Green Tube incident, the World War II-era story takes place in London's East End and follows 18-year-old Nellie Morris as "she navigates love, longing, and loss amidst the chaos of war."

Potential release date

Mark your calendars for September 12, 2023! Yes, Nineteen Steps is slated to release on the abovementioned date. Brown teased the same on Instagram too. Readers can look forward to a captivating narrative that not only immortalizes a piece of history but also resonates deeply with themes of love, longing, and the indomitable human spirit. Brown's literary debut is sure to be a must-read for fans and newcomers alike.

Brown's connection with the book

Brown's Nineteen Steps weaves her personal connections with a significant historical event, showcasing her writing talents and honoring her grandmother's resilience. The novel serves as a testament to the strength that exists even in the darkest times. Fans and literary enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating Brown's debut as a published author.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by milliebobbybrown on August 31, 2023 at 4:49 pm IST

Share this timeline