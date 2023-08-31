Diljit Dosanjh-Camilo's 'Palpita' is all hearts; music video out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023

Coke Studio is a trademark when it comes to fusion music. The label blurs the line between cultures and reinvents various genres of music with every composition. Diljit Dosanjh and Grammy-nominated singer Camilo's collaboration was highly anticipated among fans and now, their track Palpita has been released! The Latino pop singer and Punjabi gabru's mashup is all we need!

Palpita is a peppy track with a catchy beat. Dosanjh's soulful lyrics are balanced by Camilo's distinct vocals. Sharing his experience, Camilo wrote, "When Diljit started singing in the microphone in front of me, I was in shock!! WOW!" Dosanjh is the second Indian singer to collaborate with an international singer on Coke Studio. Earlier, Shreya Ghoshal collaborated with Afroto for Sunn Beliya.

