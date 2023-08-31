Aditya Chopra's YRF to distribute SRK's 'Jawan' in overseas markets

Written by Aikantik Bag August 31, 2023 | 04:00 pm 1 min read

YRF to distribute 'Jawan' overseas

The ultimate Jawan of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next, which is slated to release worldwide on September 7. Jawan is the most anticipated film and Khan has set the world on fire with the trailer. As the excitement is at an all-time high, Yash Raj Films revealed that they will be distributing it in the overseas markets.

Advance ticketing will start on Friday

Earlier, it was reported that Aditya Chopra's production house would be distributing it as the makers of Jawan were eyeing another box office blockbuster like Pathaan. The newly released trailer of the Atlee directorial unleashed the inner beast of Khan and fans cannot wait! The advance bookings of the action thriller are set to start on Friday. Ready ah?

