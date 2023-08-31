'Before Trilogy' to 'Boyhood': Ethan Hawke's best roles

'Before Trilogy' to 'Boyhood': Ethan Hawke's best roles

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 31, 2023

Best Ethan Hawke movies to watch

Since his debut in the 1980s, Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke has graced the silver screen with a range of performances that span genres and eras. However, he made his breakthrough in the '90s with films like Before Sunrise and has since then appeared in a wide range of genres including rom-com, action, sci-fi, and whatnot. From heroes to villains, Hawke has aced all roles.

'Before Trilogy' (1995, 2004, 2013)

There is no cine buff or Hawke fan who hasn't watched and loved the trilogy- Before Sunrise, Before Sunset, and Before Midnight. Touted to be an odyssey of postmodern romance, the trilogy begins with a young man meeting a young woman on a train and ending up spending the night in Vienna knowing very well that this might be their first and last meeting.

'Training Day' (2001)

Hawke plays the role of a narcotics officer with the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) in the 2001 crime thriller film Training Day. The film follows two cops for a day, one is a rookie spending his first day as an LAPD officer and the other is a rogue detective who is not who he seems to be.

'Predestination' (2014)

The 2014 sci-fi action thriller film Predestination is a mind-bending tale of time travel and identity. Hawke delivers an intriguing performance as a temporal agent whose final task is to find the one criminal who has escaped his clutches throughout time. The pursuit evolves into an unexpected and unique journey of taboos surrounding love, fate, identity, and time travel.

'Boyhood' (2014)

Shot over the course of 12 years with the same cast, the 2014 epic coming-of-age drama Boyhood follows the life of a young boy named Mason as he grows from childhood into adulthood. Hawke plays the role of Mason's father capturing the evolution of a parent through the years. Hawke reunited with director Richard Linklater in this, after the Before Trilogy.

'First Reformed' (2017)

Hawke delivers a haunting and introspective performance as Reverend Ernst Toller in the 2017 psychological drama film First Reformed. Toller is a tormented minister grappling with faith, despair, and personal demons while serving as a pastor in upstate New York. The film revolves around Toller as he struggles with growing misery caused by external issues, a troubled past, and tragedy.

