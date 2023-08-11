Why Korean rapper Ravi has been sentenced to two-year-long probation

Entertainment

Why Korean rapper Ravi has been sentenced to two-year-long probation

Written by Isha Sharma August 11, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

Read about the recent controversy involving rapper-singer Ravi

On Thursday (August 10), the seventh Seoul Southern District Court sentenced South Korean rapper-singer Kim Won-sik, also known as Ravi, to two years of probation. He has also been asked to complete 120 hours of community service. Ravi has been found guilty of violating the Military Service Act and faking epilepsy to evade his responsibilities in the country's mandatory military service.

Another crime would mean prison for Ravi

Since Ravi is a first-time offender, his punishment includes probation and community service. However, if he commits another crime during the probation, he can be sentenced to a year in prison. Per the judge who supervised the case, Ravi collaborated with Mr. Gu, a military service broker to "pretend to be diagnosed with false epilepsy." He was first suspected of the crime last December.

How did he carry out the crime?

Per AllKpop, "Prosecutors believe that Ravi signed a contract worth 50 million won with a military service broker even though he has no health problems and pretended to have epilepsy to receive an alternative service decision." Now, he will need to undergo a medical examination right from the beginning as per the military rules, and based on the results, will be re-enlisted.

South Korean laws demand all men to serve in military

Since 1957, South Korean laws mandate that all physically fit men between 18 and 35 should serve for 18 to 21 months. South Korean Constitution's Article 39 specifies, "All citizens shall have the duty of national defense under the conditions as prescribed by Act." There are some exceptions for single-earning members or ones that have "exceptional talent" in sports or music, etc.

Career: What is Ravi known for?

The 30-year-old, apart from being a singer and rapper, is also a songwriter, record producer, and founder of the record label Groovl1n and The L1VE. He was earlier associated with the South Korean boy band VIXX and VIXX LR, which is the former's sub-unit. Q&A, Blossom, Rockstar, What About You, and Feeling Abandoned are some of the songs he has worked on.

Share this timeline