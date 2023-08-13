Stray Kids' '5-STAR' album scripts history; achieves penta million-seller status

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 13, 2023 | 10:15 pm 2 min read

K-pop group Stray Kids's '5-STAR' album recieves penta million-seller certification

Undeniably, the popularity of the K-pop music scene has spread like wildfire worldwide! Now, thanks to dedicated fans, JYP Entertainment's boy band, Stray Kids, has scripted history as the agency's first act to receive a certification of a "penta million-seller" (five million copies) album. In celebration of this remarkable milestone, let's delve into the numerous records shattered by Stray Kids with their album 5-STAR.

Why does this story matter?

Circle Chart—which tracks the weekly popularity rankings of songs and albums in South Korea—has updated its monthly certification list for August in both album sales and streaming categories. Stray Kids' 5-STAR has been officially certified for 5M units under album sales—becoming the second album to achieve this milestone this year and the third overall, after SEVENTEEN's FML and BTS's Map of the Soul: 7.

But first, know everything about Stray Kids' new album

5-STAR stands as the third studio album from Stray Kids, released on June 2 by JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. It marked the group's comeback after their seventh EP Maxident from 2022. With a runtime of 36 minutes and 35 seconds, 5-STAR comprises 12 tracks spanning hip-hop, pop, and electronica genres, while the album's lyrics delve deep into themes of individuality and aspirations.

Stray Kids sold 2M copies of '5-STAR' in 1 day

The album propelled the group to achieve a milestone that only two other K-pop groups in history have managed. Interestingly, on June 2 alone, 5-STAR sold an impressive over 2.39M copies in South Korea, as reported by the Hanteo Chart. With this, 5-STAR became the third album to sell over 2M copies on its debut day, joining the likes of BTS and SEVENTEEN.

'5-STAR' became the most-sold album in the debut week

The band which embarked on its journey as an eight-member group in 2017, sold approximately 4.62M 5-STAR copies within the initial week, per the group's agency. With this, the group sets a record for the largest first-week sales for a K-pop album, followed by SEVENTEEN's EP FML. Earlier, Stray Kids presented an array of hits like God's Menu, My Pace, Thunderous, and Maniac.

